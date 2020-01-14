Global  

'Jama Masjid is not in Pakistan': Court slams Delhi Police says protests can be held anywhere

Tuesday, 14 January 2020
Delhi's Tis Hazari Court on Tuesday slammed the Delhi Police while hearing the bail plea of Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad and ruled that people can carry out peaceful protests anywhere.

Additional Sessions Judge Kamini Lau said that protests happened even outside the Parliament and added that Jama Masjid is not in...
CAA protests: Delhi court pulls up cops, says 'Jama Masjid not in Pakistan'

Delhi's Tis Hazari Court on Tuesday slammed the Delhi Police saying that people can carry out peaceful protests anywhere, including outside religious places. The...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Hindu

Is Jama Masjid in Pakistan that protests cannot happen there? Delhi Court asks police on Bhim Army Chief's bail plea

Delhi's Tis Hazari Court on Tuesday came down heavily on the Delhi Police over the arrest of Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad.
DNA

