Bigg Boss 13 Day 107 Preview: Hina Khan to decide the first ‘Elite Club’ member today

Bollywood Life Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Bigg Boss 13 Day 107 Preview: Hina Khan will decide who will be the first member of the elite club in the house amongst Shehnaaz and Asim. Both the contenders have to justify with reasons why they deserve to be a part of the club
Bigg Boss 13: Hina Khan to decide the winner of the BB Elite Club amongst Shehnaaz Gill and Asim Riaz

Bigg Boss 13: Hina Khan enters the Bigg Boss house again to decide the winner of the Bigg Boss Elite Club amongst Shehnaaz Gill and Asim Riaz. Check out the...
Bollywood Life Also reported by •Mid-DaySify

Bigg Boss Day 106 Twitter Reactions: Fans feel Madhurima Tuli was unnecessarily targeted by Shefali Jariwala

Bigg Boss Day 106 Twitter Reactions: Fans feel Madhurima Tuli was being poked by Shefali Jariwala who is just desperate to get footage. Check out the tweets here
Bollywood Life


