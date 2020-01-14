Global  

Indian foreign policy seeks to advance country's interest in multi-polar world, contribute to global good: Jaishnkar

Tuesday, 14 January 2020
New Delhi [India], Jan 14 (ANI): The Indian foreign policy seeks to advance the country's interest in a multi-polar world while at the same time aims to contribute to the global good, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday.
Recent related news from verified sources

