'Be vigilant at all time': Army chief to soldiers deployed along Pak, China borders

Tuesday, 14 January 2020
In a message to the 1.3-million-strong force on the eve of Army Day, Army chief M M Naravane said the Indian Army has carved out a "special niche" in the nation's mind space and that it is not merely a combat outfit or an instrument of national power.
'Be vigilant at all times': Army chief to soldiers

In a message to the 1.3-million-strong force on the eve of Army Day, Army chief M M Naravane said the Indian Army has carved out a "special niche" in the...
IndiaTimes

Afgan Prez, Pak Army Chief offer sound advice over Iran conflict: US defence secretary

Washington [US], Jan 08 (ANI): US Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Tuesday (local times) said that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Pakistani Army Chief Qamar...
Sify

