Indian foreign policy seeks to advance country's interest in multi-polar world, contribute to global good: Jaishnkar
Tuesday, 14 January 2020 () Speaking at the inaugural session of the Raisina Dialogue 2020, Jaishankar said that the dimensions of the conference reflect what the Indian foreign policy seeks to achieve today, "a focus on key challenges, broad engagement with many parties, and managing, if not leveraging global contradictions."
