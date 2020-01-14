Global  

Indian foreign policy seeks to advance country's interest in multi-polar world, contribute to global good: Jaishnkar

Tuesday, 14 January 2020
Speaking at the inaugural session of the Raisina Dialogue 2020, Jaishankar said that the dimensions of the conference reflect what the Indian foreign policy seeks to achieve today, "a focus on key challenges, broad engagement with many parties, and managing, if not leveraging global contradictions."
Recent related news

Will Soleimani’s Killing Plunge The Region Into Crisis? – Analysis

By Brig Anil Gupta (retd)* 2020 is an election year in the USA. President Donald Trump is trying for a second term. The American public will definitely review...
Eurasia Review

Defense secretary says U.S. is not pulling troops out of Iraq

Defense Secretary Mark Esper says the U.S. military will not be leaving Iraq following a non-binding Iraqi parliamentary vote to expel foreign troops from the...
CBS News

