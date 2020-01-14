Nirbhaya case: SC rejects curative plea of two condemned convicts
Tuesday, 14 January 2020 () Nirbhaya case condemned prisoners Vinay Sharma and Mukesh Kumar inched closer to the gallows as the Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed their curative petitions, the last judicial recourse to challenge capital punishment awarded to them, and refused to stay their execution scheduled for January 22.
NIRBHAYA'S MOTHER SAYS THAT SHE'S HOPEFUL THAT CURATIVE PLEAS OF CONVICTS WILL BE REJECTED, NIRBHAYA'S MOTHER SAYS HOPE THAT ALL 4 ACCUSED WILL BE HANGED ON 22nd JAN, NIRBHAYA'S MOTHER SAYS I HOPE THAT NIRBHAYA GETS JUSTICE'