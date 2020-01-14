Global  

Nirbhaya case: SC rejects curative plea of two condemned convicts

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Nirbhaya case condemned prisoners Vinay Sharma and Mukesh Kumar inched closer to the gallows as the Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed their curative petitions, the last judicial recourse to challenge capital punishment awarded to them, and refused to stay their execution scheduled for January 22.
