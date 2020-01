Captain Tania Shergill, who represents the fourth-generation in her family to serve in the military, will lead the marching contingent at the Army Day parade in Delhi on Wednesday. She will also lead the Army’s contingent during the Republic Day parade on January 26. This, of course, is not the first time that women officers have led marching contingents in the R-Day parade.



