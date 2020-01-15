Global  

17 children injured after plane dumps jet fuel on school playground near Los Angeles

Wednesday, 15 January 2020
Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 15 (ANI): Twenty-six people, including 17 children and nine adults, complained of minor injuries after a plane apparently dumped jet fuel over a school playground on Tuesday afternoon while en route to Los Angeles International Airport.
News video: What A Dump! Delta Jet Drops Fuel On LA School Playground During Recess

What A Dump! Delta Jet Drops Fuel On LA School Playground During Recess 00:35

 A Delta Airlines jet made an emergency landing at Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday. Reuters reports that in doing so, the jet dumped fuel on the playground of an elementary school. Local and federal authorities say 17 children and nine adults suffered minor injuries. Delta Air Lines...

Delta Flight Dumps Jet Fuel Over LA Schools; Dozens Of Students, Adults Treated For Exposure [Video]Delta Flight Dumps Jet Fuel Over LA Schools; Dozens Of Students, Adults Treated For Exposure

School officials say about 40 children and adults were affected Tuesday when jet fuel dumped by an aircraft making an emergency return to Los Angeles International Airport fell onto several area..

Flight Returning to LAX Drops Fuel on Three Schools; 42 Patients Treated, According to Officials [Video]Flight Returning to LAX Drops Fuel on Three Schools; 42 Patients Treated, According to Officials

Dozens of people at three schools in the Los Angeles area were treated after a plane with mechanical issues dumped a load of jet fuel while returning to LAX for an emergency landing on Tuesday,..

Officials: Jet fuel lands on playground near Los Angeles

CUDAHY, Calif. (AP) — Fuel apparently dumped by an aircraft returning to Los Angeles International Airport falling onto an elementary school playground...
California elementary school students hurt after plane apparently dumps fuel over playground

Fire crews were tending to multiple patients at an elementary school after reports of an aircraft that apparently dumped fuel onto the school playground while...
