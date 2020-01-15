17 children injured after plane dumps jet fuel on school playground near Los Angeles
Wednesday, 15 January 2020 () Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 15 (ANI): Twenty-six people, including 17 children and nine adults, complained of minor injuries after a plane apparently dumped jet fuel over a school playground on Tuesday afternoon while en route to Los Angeles International Airport.
