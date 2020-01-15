Global  

Mani Shankar Aiyar addresses protestors at Shaheen Bagh, makes contentious remarks

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar on Tuesday joined protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Shaheen Bagh here and attacked the BJP-led central government saying that they fought elections on the promise of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', but they did 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vinash'.
