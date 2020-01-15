Global  

Army Day 2020: Why we celebrate Army Day on 15th January every year

DNA Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Indian Army is celebrating the 72nd Army Day today.
News video: Ahead of 72nd Army Day, ‘Know your Army Mela’ organised in Goa

Ahead of 72nd Army Day, ‘Know your Army Mela’ organised in Goa 02:21

 Ahead of 72nd Army Day, ‘Know your Army Mela 2020’ was organised in Goa’s Panaji. The fair is a two day event from January 13 to 14. Military and pipe band display was held at the fair for spectators.

4th gen in military, woman captain to lead contingent on R-Day

Captain Tania Shergill, who represents the fourth-generation in her family to serve in the military, will lead the marching contingent at the Army Day parade in...
IndiaTimes

Training of first batch of 100 women for induction into military police started: Army chief

Asked when women will be given combat role at a press conference here ahead of the Army Day, General Naravane did not give a direct reply and said training of...
IndiaTimes


