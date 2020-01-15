Global  

Over 40 people treated in LA after plane dump jet fuel on schools

Sify Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Los Angeles [USA], Jan 15 (Sputnik/ANI): More than 40 people, including over a dozen elementary school children, received medical treatment after a plane dropped jet fuel on Los Angeles schools, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
News video: What A Dump! Delta Jet Drops Fuel On LA School Playground During Recess

What A Dump! Delta Jet Drops Fuel On LA School Playground During Recess 00:35

 A Delta Airlines jet made an emergency landing at Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday. Reuters reports that in doing so, the jet dumped fuel on the playground of an elementary school. Local and federal authorities say 17 children and nine adults suffered minor injuries. Delta Air Lines...

Jet Fuel Rains Down On Schools After Plane Makes Emergency Landing At LAX [Video]Jet Fuel Rains Down On Schools After Plane Makes Emergency Landing At LAX

Officials said 67 children and adults were affected Tuesday when fuel dumped by a Delta airliner making an emergency return to Los Angeles International Airport fell onto several area schools.

Delta Plane Dumps Fuel Over L.A. County Schools, Injuring At Least 50 [Video]Delta Plane Dumps Fuel Over L.A. County Schools, Injuring At Least 50

Delta and LAX said the plane &quot;conducted an emergency fuel release while in flight&quot; and later landed safely.

17 children injured after plane dumps jet fuel on school playground near Los Angeles

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 15 (ANI): Twenty-six people, including 17 children and nine adults, complained of minor injuries after a plane apparently dumped jet...
Sify

Plane had just left LAX before dumping fuel on multiple schools

There are urgent questions over why a Delta passenger plane dumped jet fuel over multiple elementary schools in Southern California. Dozens of people including...
CBS News

