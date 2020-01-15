Over 40 people treated in LA after plane dump jet fuel on schools
Wednesday, 15 January 2020 () Los Angeles [USA], Jan 15 (Sputnik/ANI): More than 40 people, including over a dozen elementary school children, received medical treatment after a plane dropped jet fuel on Los Angeles schools, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
A Delta Airlines jet made an emergency landing at Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday. Reuters reports that in doing so, the jet dumped fuel on the playground of an elementary school. Local and federal authorities say 17 children and nine adults suffered minor injuries. Delta Air Lines...