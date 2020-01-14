Global  

Pawan Kalyan, JP Nadda meet sparks speculation of BJP-Jana Sena tie-up

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Fuelling speculation of a BJP-Jana Sena alliance in Andhra Pradesh ahead of local body and municipal polls, Jana Sena president and actor Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday announced that a meeting of Jana Sena and BJP leaders would be held in Vijayawada on January 16
