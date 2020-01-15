Global  

Amitabh Bachchan pens a gut-wrenching note to mourn the loss of Shweta Bachchan Nanda's mother-in-law, Ritu Nanda

Bollywood Life Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Ritu Nanda was associated with the life insurance business as an entrepreneur. Her name is mentioned in the Guinness Book of Records for making a record of selling 17,000 pension policies in a single day. She was married to late industrialist Rajan Nanda.
News video: Raj Kapoor's daughter Ritu Nanda passes away

Raj Kapoor's daughter Ritu Nanda passes away 00:44

 Ritu Nanda, daughter of the late Raj Kapoor and mother-in-law of Shweta Bachchan, passed away following a long battle with cancer, early on Tuesday.

Abhishek consoles niece at Ritu Nanda's funeral

Ritu Nanda, eldest daughter of late actor Raj Kapoor and Shweta Bachchan's mother-in-law passed away on Tuesday at the age of 71. Ritu was suffering from cancer...
Mid-Day

Kapoor family bereaved! Raj Kapoor's daughter Ritu Nanda passes away at 71; Amitabh Bachchan confirms on his blog

Raj Kapoor's daughter and Shweta Bachchan Nanda's mother-in-law Ritu Nanda passed away this morning after battling with cancer.
DNA Also reported by •Mid-Day

