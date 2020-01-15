Global  

PM Narendra Modi, Rajnath Singh salute Indian soldiers on Army Day 2020

Zee News Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS)  and three services chiefs on Wednesday greeted the Indian Army on the occasion of 72nd Army Day.Army Day, 2020.  
News video: India is safe because of Army: Rajnath lauds PM Modi for CDS appointment

India is safe because of Army: Rajnath lauds PM Modi for CDS appointment 02:26

 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke on the appointment of Chief of Defence Staff on Tuesday. Singh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not waste time in the appointment of Chief of Defence Staff.

