Broadband, 2G internet partially restored in J&K

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday evening allowed mobile Internet in parts of Jammu region and broadband in establishments providing essential services, days after the Supreme Court ordered a review of the curbs imposed in the Union Territory.
