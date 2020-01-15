Alok Jaiswal RT @PTI_News: Abrogation of Article 370 historic step, will help integrate J-K with mainstream: Army chief M M Naravane 12 minutes ago

Amit Kumar Awasthi RT @ttindia: Army chief Gen M. M. Naravane hailed the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 as a "historic step" and said the move has di… 15 minutes ago

Subodh Shetty Abrogation of Article 370 historic step: Army chief M M Naravane https://t.co/s7cMP10qwc Download the TOI app now: https://t.co/RD07wV9ws6 15 minutes ago

Naveen kumar RT @KSMANN: Abrogation of Art 370 a Historic Step, Has Disrupted Proxy War by 'Western Neighbour', Says Army Chief https://t.co/3ytKgRLxt3 19 minutes ago

The Telegraph Army chief Gen M. M. Naravane hailed the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 as a "historic step" and said the… https://t.co/Rydtk0DEW6 21 minutes ago

Ahmedabad Mirror Army chief Gen M M Naravane hailed the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 as a 'historic step' and said the mo… https://t.co/XpNzWueALM 25 minutes ago