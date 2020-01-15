Global  

Abrogation of Article 370 historic step: Army chief M M Naravane

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Army chief Gen M M Naravane on Wednesday called the abrogation of Article 370 a historic step and said the move will help integrate J&K with the mainstream.
News video: Watch: MoS Defence Shripad Naik backs Army Chief Naravane’s PoK remark

Watch: MoS Defence Shripad Naik backs Army Chief Naravane’s PoK remark 02:04

 MoS Defence Shripad Naik has come out in support of Army Chief General MM Naravane over his PoK remark.

Nirbhaya Case: 4 convicts unlikely to be hanged on Jan 22nd|OneIndia News [Video]Nirbhaya Case: 4 convicts unlikely to be hanged on Jan 22nd|OneIndia News

NIRBHAYA CASE: 4 CONVICTS UNLIKELY TO BE HANGED ON 22nd JAN, ARMY CHIEF: ABROGATION OF ARTICLE 370 HISTORIC STEP, S JAISHANKAR: INDIA'S WAY IS NOT TO BE DISRUPTIVE, BSP CHIEF MAYAWATI HITS OUT AT BJP,..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:10Published

'1700 women to be inducted in Corps of Military Police': Army Chief Gen Naravane [Video]'1700 women to be inducted in Corps of Military Police': Army Chief Gen Naravane

Army Chief General MM Naravane addressed a gathering on 4th Armed Forces Veterans’ Day in New Delhi. General Naravane informed that total 1700 women will be inducted in Corps of Military Police.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Abrogation of Article 370 ‘historic step’, ‘disrupted proxy war’: Gen MM Naravane on Army Day


Indian Express

Indian armed forces ready for any future warfare: Army Chief MM Naravane

CDS General Bipin Rawat along with Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane paid tribute at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Army Day.
Zee News


