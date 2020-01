Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

The much-awaited sequel to 2013's zombie comedy Go Goa Gone is finally happening, studios Eros international and Maddock Films announced on Wednesday. The first film, which featured Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Khemu, Vir Das and Anand Tiwari, followed three men whose holiday to Goa turns out to be a zombie nightmare. 👓 View full article