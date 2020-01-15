Global  

Execution of Nirbhaya convicts will not happen on Jan 22 as mercy plea filed: Delhi govt to HC

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
The Delhi government on Wednesday told the high court that execution of the death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case will not take place on January 22 as a mercy plea has been filed by one of them.
'Nirbhaya convicts' hanging won't happen on Jan 22'

The Delhi government on Wednesday told the high court that execution of the death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case will not take place on...
IndiaTimes

Days after death warrant, Nirbhaya case convict files curative plea before SC

A Delhi Court had issued a death warrant against four convicts on January 7 and they are scheduled to be executed on January 22 at 7 am in the Tihar Jail...
IndiaTimes


ShivaniDSingh

Shivani Dua Singh RT @timesofindia: Execution of Nirbhaya convicts will not happen on Jan 22 as mercy plea filed: Delhi govt to HC https://t.co/D9wbXZHiGM 41 seconds ago

timesofindia

Times of India Execution of Nirbhaya convicts will not happen on Jan 22 as mercy plea filed: Delhi govt to HC https://t.co/D9wbXZHiGM 2 minutes ago

ShrimantSakal

Shrimant Mane Execution of Nirbhaya convicts will not happen on Jan. 22 as mercy plea filed: Delhi govt to HC https://t.co/lxO9WgJiEL #NirbhayaCase 5 minutes ago

AnindyaRC_6775

Anindya Roychoudhury @rashtrapatibhvn reference to this report, please don't show mercy on these animals. They should have been executed… https://t.co/xSFyS5NhX2 6 minutes ago

coastaldigest

coastaldigest.com Execution of Nirbhaya convicts will not happen on Jan 22 as mercy plea filed: Delhi govt to HC https://t.co/caFmTWxUhw 8 minutes ago

NarayananKtoi

Narayanan Krishnaswami RT @EconomicTimes: Delhi govt Wednesday told the high court that execution of the death row convicts in the #Nirbhaya gangrape and murder c… 8 minutes ago

amitj3

Amit Jha RT @the_hindu: #NirbhayaCase | The Delhi government and the prison authorities informed the court that under the rules, it will have to wai… 8 minutes ago

the_hindu

The Hindu #NirbhayaCase | The Delhi government and the prison authorities informed the court that under the rules, it will ha… https://t.co/xCKcdkEX12 9 minutes ago

