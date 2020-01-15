Amazon founder Jeff Bezos flies kites with children in Delhi on Makar Sankranti
Wednesday, 15 January 2020 () New Delhi: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is in India for two days to attend a summit with the small and medium scale industries in Delhi scheduled for Wednesday. Bezos started the first day of his trip by flying kites with children in the national capital. He has been constantly posting about his visit to the country on his official...
New Delhi [India], Jan 15 (ANI): Over five lakh traders, across 300 cities, came together under the umbrella of Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on...
Amazon.com Inc will invest $1 billion in digitizing small- and medium-businesses in India and expects to export $10 billion worth of India-made goods by 2025,...