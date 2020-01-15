Global  

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos flies kites with children in Delhi on Makar Sankranti

Mid-Day Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
New Delhi: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is in India for two days to attend a summit with the small and medium scale industries in Delhi scheduled for Wednesday. Bezos started the first day of his trip by flying kites with children in the national capital. He has been constantly posting about his visit to the country on his official...
News video: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his visit to India

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his visit to India 01:37

 Amazon founder Jeff Bezos paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at the Raj Ghat memorial in New Delhi. In a video he posted on Twitter, Bezos was seen in a white kurta & bandhgala.

Amazon Chief Jeff Bezos on a 3-day India visit, pays tribute at Rajghat | OneIndia News [Video]Amazon Chief Jeff Bezos on a 3-day India visit, pays tribute at Rajghat | OneIndia News

AMAZON CHIEF JEFF BEZOS ARRIVES IN INDIA, PAYS HOMAGE TO MAHATMA , JEFF BEZOS PAYS TRIBUTE TO MAHATMA GANDHI AT RAJGHAT, AMAZON CEO JEFF BEZOS ON A 3-DAY INDIA VISIT, JEFF BEZOS WEARS WHITE KURTA &..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:05Published

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Follows One Person on Twitter, She Doesn't Follow Him [Video]Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Follows One Person on Twitter, She Doesn't Follow Him

The richest man on Earth, Jeff Bezos, has more than 1 million followers, but he is not followed by the only person he follows.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 00:53Published


CAIT protests against Amazon chief Jeff Bezos's India visit

New Delhi [India], Jan 15 (ANI): Over five lakh traders, across 300 cities, came together under the umbrella of Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on...
Sify Also reported by •WorldNewsHinduBBC News

Amazon chief says to invest $1 billion in digitizing small businesses in India

Amazon.com Inc will invest $1 billion in digitizing small- and medium-businesses in India and expects to export $10 billion worth of India-made goods by 2025,...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters IndiaZee NewsThe Next WebTechCrunchSify

