Nirbhaya Case: Delhi HC dismisses convict Mukesh's plea against death warrant

DNA Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
A Delhi court has issued a death warrant for four convicts, in connection with the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case. The hanging of four convicts is scheduled for 7 am on January 22.
News video: Delhi govt asks Centre to reject 2012 gangrape convict's mercy plea

Delhi govt asks Centre to reject 2012 gangrape convict's mercy plea 01:45

 Delhi government recommended rejecting mercy plea filed by Mukesh Singh, one of the four men sentenced to death for the 2012 gangrape. Meanwhile, victim's mother Asha Devi hit out at Delhi government over fresh delay in hanging of the convicts.

Recent related videos from verified sources

DMK on ties with Congress: Only time will tell | OneIndia News [Video]DMK on ties with Congress: Only time will tell | OneIndia News

DMK says ties with Congress may or may not get normal with time, Meenakshi Lekhi takes a shot at Satya Nadella, SC dismisses curative plea of Nirbhaya convicts, Rape convict Mukesh seeks mercy, Court..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:55Published

2012 Delhi gangrape: SC rejects curative petitions of two death row convicts [Video]2012 Delhi gangrape: SC rejects curative petitions of two death row convicts

The Supreme Court dismissed convicts' curative pleas in the 2012 Delhi gangrape case. Two of the four death row convicts had filed curative petitions. On January 7, a Delhi court had issued death..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Nirbhaya case: Delhi court dismisses NGO plea to persuade death row convicts to donate organs

The court had ordered on January 7 that the four convicts — Mukesh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) — be hanged on...
Hindu

Nirbhaya gangrape convict Mukesh Singh files fresh plea seeking stay on death warrant

A notice has been issued to the state government and Nirbhaya's parents seeking an answer. The hearing in the matter will be held tomorrow at 2 pm.
Zee News

