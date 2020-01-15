Aurangzeb, The Great RT @AlamgirTheGreat: @imMAK02 @kapsology It is mainly due to Jammu Kashmir Police. Otherwise he might have escaped from investigation. Ma… 13 minutes ago

Aurangzeb, The Great @imMAK02 @kapsology It is mainly due to Jammu Kashmir Police. Otherwise he might have escaped from investigation.… https://t.co/S3Egx5aKg3 13 minutes ago

Nitin Shahaji Javir RT @ZeeNews: Breaking: Jammu and Kashmir DSP Devinder Singh, arrested for helping terrorists, dismissed from service https://t.co/aVoV2HWZ… 21 minutes ago

Zee News Breaking: Jammu and Kashmir DSP Devinder Singh, arrested for helping terrorists, dismissed from service… https://t.co/zkmkhik7Fd 59 minutes ago

news informer dsp davinder singh: everything you need to know about jammu kashmir police dsp davinder singh his connection with t… https://t.co/6yUuhpqgmg 2 hours ago

2acct RT @DostKhan_Jammu: Big Breaking From Jammu Dy SP Devinder Singh, Who Was Arrested On Jan 11 In Kashmir along With 3 Terrorists, Was Award… 3 hours ago