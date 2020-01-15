Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Jammu and Kashmir DSP Devinder Singh, arrested for helping terrorists, dismissed from service

Zee News Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Jammu and Kashmir DSP Devinder Singh was arrested by police during an operation in Sopian when he was going towards Jammu with top Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists Naveed Babu and Asif Ahmad. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ANI - Published < > Embed
News video: DSP arrested with 2 dreaded terrorists in Shopian IGP Kashmir

DSP arrested with 2 dreaded terrorists in Shopian IGP Kashmir 01:34

 DSP arrested with 2 dreaded terrorists in Shopian IGP Kashmir

Recent related videos from verified sources

Watch: Tourists rejoice as snow covers Jammu & Kashmir’s Patnitop [Video]Watch: Tourists rejoice as snow covers Jammu & Kashmir’s Patnitop

Fresh snowfall in Jammu & Kashmir has brought cheer to the tourists who were seen rejoicing in the Patnitop area of Jammu and Kashmir.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:01Published

JK DGP Dilbag Singh flags off ‘Run for Unity’ marathon in Jammu [Video]JK DGP Dilbag Singh flags off ‘Run for Unity’ marathon in Jammu

JK DGP Dilbag Singh flags off ‘Run for Unity’ marathon in Jammu

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:25Published


Recent related news from verified sources

DSP Devinder Singh arrested with two terrorists will be treated like a terrorist: J&K police

Addressing a press conference, IGP J&K Police Vijay Kumar said DSP Singh was arrested on Srinagar-Jammu highway with two terrorists - Naveed Babu and Altaf -...
Zee News

DSP Devinder Singh arrested with two terrorists will be treated like a terrorist: J&K police

Addressing a press conference, IGP J&K Police Vijay Kumar said DSP Singh was arrested on Srinagar-Jammu highway with two terrorists - Naveed Babu and Altaf -...
Zee News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AlamgirTheGreat

Aurangzeb, The Great RT @AlamgirTheGreat: @imMAK02 @kapsology It is mainly due to Jammu Kashmir Police. Otherwise he might have escaped from investigation. Ma… 13 minutes ago

AlamgirTheGreat

Aurangzeb, The Great @imMAK02 @kapsology It is mainly due to Jammu Kashmir Police. Otherwise he might have escaped from investigation.… https://t.co/S3Egx5aKg3 13 minutes ago

javirnitin1

Nitin Shahaji Javir RT @ZeeNews: Breaking: Jammu and Kashmir DSP Devinder Singh, arrested for helping terrorists, dismissed from service https://t.co/aVoV2HWZ… 21 minutes ago

ZeeNews

Zee News Breaking: Jammu and Kashmir DSP Devinder Singh, arrested for helping terrorists, dismissed from service… https://t.co/zkmkhik7Fd 59 minutes ago

newsinformer4

news informer dsp davinder singh: everything you need to know about jammu kashmir police dsp davinder singh his connection with t… https://t.co/6yUuhpqgmg 2 hours ago

2acct1

2acct RT @DostKhan_Jammu: Big Breaking From Jammu Dy SP Devinder Singh, Who Was Arrested On Jan 11 In Kashmir along With 3 Terrorists, Was Award… 3 hours ago

Alrightabhie

Heyabhi DSP Devinder Singh was not awarded any gallantry medal by Ministry of Home Affairs: Jammu and Kashmir police… https://t.co/4XzEXFeWkB 3 hours ago

DhananjayParkhe

🇮🇳DhAnAnjAyA "jAy"PArkhe धनंजय पारखे 🇮🇳 @RanaAyyub https://t.co/aPrBm6dOlA Whose government was this ? Who recommended this? https://t.co/qGx1EtnS26 Go . a… https://t.co/6N9afBpG2U 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.