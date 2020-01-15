Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Kapil Sharma shares the FIRST picture of his daughter, names her Anayra Sharma

Bollywood Life Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Ace comedian Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath welcomed a baby girl on 10 December 2019. Kapil has now shared the first picture of his little princess and has also revealed her name
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Jackie Shroff HILARIOUS Comedy With Krushna Abhishek | The Kapil Sharma Show [Video]Jackie Shroff HILARIOUS Comedy With Krushna Abhishek | The Kapil Sharma Show

Bidu Aka Jackie Shroff visits The Kapil Sharma Show where he along with Kapil Sharma and team have a lot of fun.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 03:22Published

Bharti as Kammo Bua, Kapil Sharma COMEDY With Kajol Ajay Devgn | Tanhaji | The Kapil Sharma Show [Video]Bharti as Kammo Bua, Kapil Sharma COMEDY With Kajol Ajay Devgn | Tanhaji | The Kapil Sharma Show

The Kapil Sharma Show | Kammo Bua aka Bharti Singh has a major doubt on Ajay Devgn and Kajol's relationship. Watch the video.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 02:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kapil Sharma holds daughter in arms, first pic and inside video goes viral!

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath were blessed with a baby girl on December 10, 2019, and on 12th they celebrated their first wedding anniversary.
Zee News

First photos of Kapil Sharma with his daughter

Kapil Sharma, who was blessed with a baby girl in December 2019, might have not posted any photos of his daughter, but some of them from a function seem to have...
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BiggBos54615007

Bigg Boss 13 RT @Showbiz_IT: #KapilSharma shares first pics of daughter: Meet Anayra Sharma https://t.co/flSIX4cnxF https://t.co/JDUbVdmcjp 24 seconds ago

NegiBhai3

BieBers🔥 #KapilSharma shares first pics of daughter: Meet Anayra Sharma https://t.co/dEZ5vurPIp https://t.co/uOVmMkywcs #KapilSharma 7 minutes ago

WIONews

WION TV host @KapilSharmaK9 just introduced his baby girl Anayra to the world. On Wednesday, Sharma took to Twitter to s… https://t.co/InqP8HRqlH 12 minutes ago

PeepingMoon

PeepingMoon Papa #KapilSharma can't take his eyes off his daughter as he shares her first pictures; names her #AnayraSharma… https://t.co/nhXY9hPQ9T 19 minutes ago

Geetika50335742

Geetika mohan RT @TellyTalkIndia: First photos of .@KapilSharmaK9 and #GinniChatrath's baby girl, #AnayraSharma are out! https://t.co/Z7Rczh7sqm 21 minutes ago

TellyTalkIndia

Telly Talk First photos of .@KapilSharmaK9 and #GinniChatrath's baby girl, #AnayraSharma are out! https://t.co/Z7Rczh7sqm 25 minutes ago

kinni_k9

kinni RT @latestly: Meet the apple of @KapilSharmaK9 and #GinniChatrath's eyes - Anayra Sharma @KAPILSHARMAFCHD @KAPILSharmaNews https://t.co/6… 39 minutes ago

kinni_k9

kinni RT @ieEntertainment: Check out the first photos of @KapilSharmaK9's daughter Anayra here. https://t.co/zibzOPwkM6 40 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.