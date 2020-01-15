Anti-CAA protests: Delhi court grants bail to Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad
Wednesday, 15 January 2020 () A Delhi court granted bail to Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad who has been accused of inciting people during an anti-CAA protest at Jama Masjid on December 20. Additional Sessions Judge Kamini Lau granted the relief to Azad and put certain conditions on him.
Coming down heavily on the Delhi Police, Tis Hazari court additional sessions judge Kamini Lau said that protesting is a constitutional right and that no one was violating any laws by demonstrating. She was hearing the bail plea of Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad. Azad has been in jail since...
NIRBHAYA CASE: 4 CONVICTS UNLIKELY TO BE HANGED ON 22nd JAN, ARMY CHIEF: ABROGATION OF ARTICLE 370 HISTORIC STEP, S JAISHANKAR: INDIA'S WAY IS NOT TO BE DISRUPTIVE, BSP CHIEF MAYAWATI HITS OUT AT BJP,..
DMK says ties with Congress may or may not get normal with time, Meenakshi Lekhi takes a shot at Satya Nadella, SC dismisses curative plea of Nirbhaya convicts, Rape convict Mukesh seeks mercy, Court..