Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Anti-CAA protests: Delhi court grants bail to Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
A Delhi court granted bail to Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad who has been accused of inciting people during an anti-CAA protest at Jama Masjid on December 20. Additional Sessions Judge Kamini Lau granted the relief to Azad and put certain conditions on him.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Chandrashekhar bail plea hearing: Judge says protests are a constitutional right| OneIndia News

Chandrashekhar bail plea hearing: Judge says protests are a constitutional right| OneIndia News 01:35

 Coming down heavily on the Delhi Police, Tis Hazari court additional sessions judge Kamini Lau said that protesting is a constitutional right and that no one was violating any laws by demonstrating. She was hearing the bail plea of Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad. Azad has been in jail since...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Nirbhaya Case: 4 convicts unlikely to be hanged on Jan 22nd|OneIndia News [Video]Nirbhaya Case: 4 convicts unlikely to be hanged on Jan 22nd|OneIndia News

NIRBHAYA CASE: 4 CONVICTS UNLIKELY TO BE HANGED ON 22nd JAN, ARMY CHIEF: ABROGATION OF ARTICLE 370 HISTORIC STEP, S JAISHANKAR: INDIA'S WAY IS NOT TO BE DISRUPTIVE, BSP CHIEF MAYAWATI HITS OUT AT BJP,..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:10Published

DMK on ties with Congress: Only time will tell | OneIndia News [Video]DMK on ties with Congress: Only time will tell | OneIndia News

DMK says ties with Congress may or may not get normal with time, Meenakshi Lekhi takes a shot at Satya Nadella, SC dismisses curative plea of Nirbhaya convicts, Rape convict Mukesh seeks mercy, Court..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

What is wrong with a dharna? Have you read the Constitution?: Judge

What is wrong with a dharna? Have you read the Constitution?: Judge*New Delhi:* People are out on the streets because what should have been said inside Parliament was "not said", a court observed on Tuesday as it pulled up the...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Hindu

CAA protests: Delhi court pulls up cops, says 'Jama Masjid not in Pakistan'

Delhi's Tis Hazari Court on Tuesday slammed the Delhi Police saying that people can carry out peaceful protests anywhere, including outside religious places. The...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Hindu

Tweets about this

srini0851

SRINIVASAN RANGANATH RT @ttindia: A Delhi court has granted bail to Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, who has been accused of inciting people during an anti-… 9 seconds ago

mpostdigital

Millennium Post Anti-CAA protests: Delhi court grants bail to 12 in Seelampur violence https://t.co/vIhRijwic5 5 minutes ago

FaizanJaamil

Faizan Jamil فیضان جمیل RT @TOIIndiaNews: Anti-CAA protests: Delhi court grants bail to Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad https://t.co/0nn0QtKo26 11 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.