Delhi govt recommends rejecting mercy plea of Nirbhaya convict

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
The Delhi govt on Wednesday recommended rejecting the mercy plea filed by Mukesh Singh, one of the four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case, and forwarded it to the LG at "lightning speed", deputy CM Manish Sisodia said. He said the recommendation on the mercy petition of 32-year-old Singh will now be sent to the Union home ministry.
