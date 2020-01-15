Global  

Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad gets conditional bail, not allowed in Delhi for 4 weeks

DNA Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Ordering Chandra Shekhar Aazad to not stay in Delhi for next four weeks due to impending assembly elections, judge Kamini Lau said, "I want no interference in elections."
News video: Chandrashekhar bail plea hearing: Judge says protests are a constitutional right| OneIndia News

Chandrashekhar bail plea hearing: Judge says protests are a constitutional right| OneIndia News 01:35

 Coming down heavily on the Delhi Police, Tis Hazari court additional sessions judge Kamini Lau said that protesting is a constitutional right and that no one was violating any laws by demonstrating. She was hearing the bail plea of Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad. Azad has been in jail since...

