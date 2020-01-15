Global  

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad gets bail in anti-CAA protest case, can`t stay in Delhi for four weeks

Zee News Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Delhi's Tis Hazari Court on Wednesday (January 15) granted bail to Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad in case related to violence during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests at Delhi's Daryaganj on December 20. 
News video: CAA protests: Chandrashekhar Azad gets bail; barred from holding protests

CAA protests: Chandrashekhar Azad gets bail; barred from holding protests 01:35

 Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad will walk out of Tihar jail 25 days after his arrest on charges of inciting a mob but he can’t stay in the national capital or hold any protests.

Anti-CAA protests: Delhi court grants bail to Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad

A Delhi court granted bail to Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad who has been accused of inciting people during an anti-CAA protest at Jama Masjid on December...
'Jama Masjid is not in Pakistan': Court slams Delhi Police says protests can be held anywhere

Delhi's Tis Hazari Court on Tuesday slammed the Delhi Police while hearing the bail plea of Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad and ruled that people can carry...
