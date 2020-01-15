Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad gets bail in anti-CAA protest case, can't stay in Delhi for four weeks

Zee News Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Delhi's Tis Hazari Court on Wednesday (January 15) granted bail to Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad in case related to violence during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests at Delhi's Daryaganj on December 20. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Chandrashekhar bail plea hearing: Judge says protests are a constitutional right| OneIndia News

Chandrashekhar bail plea hearing: Judge says protests are a constitutional right| OneIndia News 01:35

 Coming down heavily on the Delhi Police, Tis Hazari court additional sessions judge Kamini Lau said that protesting is a constitutional right and that no one was violating any laws by demonstrating. She was hearing the bail plea of Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad. Azad has been in jail since...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kerala Christian body alleges love jihad cases ignored by police | OneIndia News [Video]Kerala Christian body alleges love jihad cases ignored by police | OneIndia News

Kerala Christian body alleges cops ignore love jihad cases, PM Modi meets Iranian foreign minister amid Iran-US tensions, Council of Ministers to visit J&K for the first time since shutdown, Nirbhaya..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:51Published

CAA protests: Chandrashekhar Azad gets bail; barred from holding protests [Video]CAA protests: Chandrashekhar Azad gets bail; barred from holding protests

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad will walk out of Tihar jail 25 days after his arrest on charges of inciting a mob but he can’t stay in the national capital or hold any protests.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Anti-CAA protests: Delhi court grants bail to Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad

A Delhi court granted bail to Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad who has been accused of inciting people during an anti-CAA protest at Jama Masjid on December...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •DNAIndian ExpressHindu

What is wrong with a dharna? Have you read the Constitution?: Judge

What is wrong with a dharna? Have you read the Constitution?: Judge*New Delhi:* People are out on the streets because what should have been said inside Parliament was "not said", a court observed on Tuesday as it pulled up the...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this

deepakbalan

deepak balan RT @NihaMasih: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad gets bail for holding protest at Jama Masjid on following conditions- //Can't go to Shah… 23 seconds ago

Mit__

Maitrayee RT @NaraynMegh: Delhi court grants bail to Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad in case related to anti-CAA protests at Daryaganj #Welcome_A… 2 minutes ago

Zakka_Jacob

Zakka Jacob RT @CNNnews18: Court grants bail to Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad. Watch #BrassTacks with @Zakka_Jacob https://t.co/N3GSsBh9xh 3 minutes ago

BetaDroidIndia

Beta Droid India Delhi court gives bail to Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, bars him from staying in city https://t.co/Rpl7CXodxS https://t.co/3BwpfK9Yby 3 minutes ago

Imprakashparmar

Prakash parmar RT @paranjoygt: Bail For Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad After CAA Protest; Can't Be In Delhi For 4 Weeks https://t.co/c97SSOJB5L via @… 5 minutes ago

rameelkay

Rameel Khan RT @Zebaism: BREAK- Delhi court grants bail to Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad in case related to anti-CAA protests at Daryaganj. #An… 5 minutes ago

CNNnews18

News18 Court grants bail to Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad. Watch #BrassTacks with @Zakka_Jacob https://t.co/N3GSsBh9xh 6 minutes ago

jpgl_

Santosh Kumar RT @maryashakil: After series of observations & lessons in fundamental right to protest & definition of lawful assembly outside places of r… 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.