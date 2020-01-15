Global  

Bigg Boss 13 Day 108 Preview: Madhurima Tuli hits Vishal Aditya Singh with a frying pan; family members pay a visit

Wednesday, 15 January 2020
Bigg Boss 13 Day 108 Preview: Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh get into an ugly fight and Madhurima hits him with a frying pan. The family members of the contestants enter the house
Recent related news from verified sources

Bigg Boss 13: Do you think Vishal and Madhurima are deliberately creating drama to get footage? —vote now

Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh's changing equation in the house has left everyone confused. So, we thought of asking the fans whether they...
Bollywood Life Also reported by •DNA

WTF Wednesday: Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh's fights on Bigg Boss 13 make you question the ex-factor

WTF Wednesday: Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh's fights on Bigg Boss 13 make you wonder if they were ever actually in love
Bollywood Life Also reported by •DNA

