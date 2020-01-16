Bigg Boss 13: Do you think Vishal Aditya Singh is a sympathy seeker? — vote now
Thursday, 16 January 2020 () Bigg Boss 13: Vishal Aditya Singh had received most of the support from the housemates after yesterday's fight with Madhurima. He had created a scene after Bigg Boss gave them a punishment. The whole house was around Vishal to make him understand. So, we thought of asking fans whether they feel that Vishal Aditya Singh is a sympathy seeker
