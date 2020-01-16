Global  

'Article 370 abrogation has helped counter proxy war'

Mid-Day Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
*New Delhi:* Army chief General M M Naravane on Wednesday hailed the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 as a "historic step" and said the move has disrupted plans of the "western neighbour and its proxies". The armed forces have "zero tolerance against terrorism", he said at the 72nd Army Day function in the Cariappa Parade...
News video: Union Ministers to visit J&K to spread awareness about Govt policies post abrogation of Article 370

Union Ministers to visit J&K to spread awareness about Govt policies post abrogation of Article 370 01:47

 AFTER ENVOYS FROM 15 COUNTRIES VISITED THE VALLEY NOW MEMBERS OF THE UNION COUNCIL OF MINISTERS WILL VISIT JAMMU AND KASHMIR LATER THIS WEEK TO SPREAD THE WORD ABOUT GOVERNMENT POLICIES PARTICULARLY IN THE LAST FIVE MONTHS AFTER THE ABROGATION OF ARTICLE 370.UNION MINISTERS ANURAG THAKUR, RAVI...

