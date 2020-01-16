Global  

Mumbai: Senior executive gets 3 years’ jail for molesting teen actor on flight

IndiaTimes Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Over two years after a 17-year-old actor accused a Mumbai resident of molesting her on a flight, a special court on Wednesday convicted Vikas Sachdeva (41) for an offence of sexual assault under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.
Sr exec gets 3 yrs’ jail for molesting teen actor

More than two years after a female actor, aged 17, accused a Mumbai resident of molesting her on a flight, a special court on Wednesday convicted Vikas Sachdeva,...
IndiaTimes

Rangoli hails Zaira for fight against harassment

A 41-year-old man was convicted on Wednesday and sentenced to serve jail time by a Mumbai special court here for molesting actress Zaira Wasim in a Delhi-Mumbai...
IndiaTimes

