Indira Gandhi used to meet don Karim Lala: Sanjay Raut

Sify Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday claimed that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi used to go and meet yesteryear don Karim Lala in Mumbai.
