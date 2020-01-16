Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Whoa! Vijay Sethupathi joins the cast of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in Sukumar's next

Bollywood Life Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
The Tamil star had an extended cameo in Telugu film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy but this time he is playing a full-fledged role. Vijay Sethupathi will play the lead antagonist in Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's movie.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Allu Arjun on Ranveer Singh, Vijay Deverakonda's style [Video]Allu Arjun on Ranveer Singh, Vijay Deverakonda's style

Allu Arjun on Ranveer Singh, Vijay Deverakonda's style

Credit: Pinkvilla     Duration: 06:43Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.