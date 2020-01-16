Will have to deal with terror like US did after 9/11 attacks, says CDS Bipin Rawat

Mary Alice Bishop RT @IntelOperator: China and the US have done a deal. But a longer-term view suggests trade tensions between the pair will only grow. W… 44 seconds ago Gavin RT @TransferChecker: Man Utd have agreed personal terms with Bruno Fernandes. All that needs to be ironed out is how much they will pay Spo… 46 seconds ago gul-dam-resist I have a better idea. #RemoveTrump #ImpeachPence and have #PresidentPelosi negotiate a deal with China. I have a fe… https://t.co/DiYfGEUTGJ 1 minute ago Lorraine Graham The biggest challenge economists face today is how to deal with downturns. America’s expansion is the longest on re… https://t.co/NFwU8nfR2C 2 minutes ago Torva @Kaldorei_Life @ceruleetheblue @MaddysHoG I literally have zero chills with people who, not being sarcastic, will t… https://t.co/0WBYEr4qxH 2 minutes ago Freda @Royal_Realness Laughing at their childish question knowing he will no longer to have to deal with the joke of the royal rats media pack 3 minutes ago 🤔 Who Are You @kissing_thin I already have plans for when things get bad.. I already started putting things in place to make it e… https://t.co/e0EIi6IXlq 5 minutes ago Tomasz Gawron RT @AbsoluteChelsea: Claude Makelele is working on this deal for Chelsea. The Blues will have to negotiate a fee for the teenager, who is c… 5 minutes ago