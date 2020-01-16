Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Will have to deal with terror like US did after 9/11 attacks, says CDS Bipin Rawat

Indian Express Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: General Rawat's strategy to end terror is to tackle it like 9/11| OneIndia News

General Rawat's strategy to end terror is to tackle it like 9/11| OneIndia News 03:06

 Chief of Defence staff General Bipin Rawat said that the only way to end terror is to treat the problem the way America did post the 9/11 attacks. He asserted that states sponsoring terror must be blacklisted and isolated diplomatically. They must also stop living in denial and choke funding and...

Recent related videos from verified sources

J&K: Major terror plot busted ahead of Republic Day | OneIndia News [Video]J&K: Major terror plot busted ahead of Republic Day | OneIndia News

Major JeM terror plot busted ahead of Republic Day, Bru refugees to permanently settle in Tripura, SC dismisses review petitions in AGR case, MS Dhoni omission from BCCI contract list sparks retirement..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:19Published

MS Dhoni omission from BCCI contract list sparks retirement rumours | OneIndia News [Video]MS Dhoni omission from BCCI contract list sparks retirement rumours | OneIndia News

MS Dhoni omission from BCCI contract list sparks retirement rumours, India will invite Pak PM for SCO summit, Foreign ministry hopes Pak gets message after UNSC snub, Amit Shah clarifies Nitish Kumar..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:38Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MaryAliceBisho2

Mary Alice Bishop RT @IntelOperator: China and the US have done a deal. But a longer-term view suggests trade tensions between the pair will only grow. W… 44 seconds ago

gavin1112

Gavin RT @TransferChecker: Man Utd have agreed personal terms with Bruno Fernandes. All that needs to be ironed out is how much they will pay Spo… 46 seconds ago

DamResist

gul-dam-resist I have a better idea. #RemoveTrump #ImpeachPence and have #PresidentPelosi negotiate a deal with China. I have a fe… https://t.co/DiYfGEUTGJ 1 minute ago

Lorrain79137539

Lorraine Graham The biggest challenge economists face today is how to deal with downturns. America’s expansion is the longest on re… https://t.co/NFwU8nfR2C 2 minutes ago

TigerTorva

Torva @Kaldorei_Life @ceruleetheblue @MaddysHoG I literally have zero chills with people who, not being sarcastic, will t… https://t.co/0WBYEr4qxH 2 minutes ago

LeanneMclough

Freda @Royal_Realness Laughing at their childish question knowing he will no longer to have to deal with the joke of the royal rats media pack 3 minutes ago

LonleyBonez

🤔 Who Are You @kissing_thin I already have plans for when things get bad.. I already started putting things in place to make it e… https://t.co/e0EIi6IXlq 5 minutes ago

_tomec_

Tomasz Gawron RT @AbsoluteChelsea: Claude Makelele is working on this deal for Chelsea. The Blues will have to negotiate a fee for the teenager, who is c… 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.