Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli's mom is devastated as her visit gets cancelled after Madhurima-Vishal’s nasty frying pan fight – watch video

Bollywood Life Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli's mom shattered seeing daughter and Vishal Aditya Singh in jail says anger needs to be controlled
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Salman Khan CONFIRMS Doing Bigg Boss For Lifetime | Bigg Boss 13 [Video]Salman Khan CONFIRMS Doing Bigg Boss For Lifetime | Bigg Boss 13

Salman Khan confirmed that he is never going to quit Bigg Boss . Watch the entire video to know what he has to say about hosting the controversial show.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 03:21Published

Koena Mitra INSULTS Bigg Boss 13 Makers And Contestants For FIGHTING In The House! [Video]Koena Mitra INSULTS Bigg Boss 13 Makers And Contestants For FIGHTING In The House!

Ex Bigg Boss contestant Koena Mitra angry reaction about the housemates and their ugly next level fight. watch the whole story to know more.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 02:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bigg Boss 13: Will Madhurima Tuli get evicted for hitting Vishal Aditya Singh’s backside with a frying pan?

Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli hits Vishal Aditya Singh repeatedly on his butt on a frying pan, will the makers take strict action
Bollywood Life

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla spots 'love bite' on Mahira Sharma's neck; see video

Bigg Boss 13 is getting interesting with each passing day. Now, actor Sidharth Shukla noticed a love bite on Mahira Sharma's neck, which made her blush. In the...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Bollywood Life

You Might Like


Tweets about this

htshowbiz

HT Entertainment #BiggBoss13: #SalmanKhan to throw #MadhurimaTuli out after she breaks a frying pan while hitting #VishalAdityaSingh? https://t.co/39greOCfQt 44 seconds ago

HindustanTimes

Hindustan Times Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan to throw Madhurima Tuli out after she breaks a frying pan while hitting Vishal Aditya Sin… https://t.co/K2ZOY7HSb3 5 minutes ago

beingmdafroz

Md Afroz(Salmanistan RT @Spotboye: OMG! Reportedly, @BeingSalmanKhan will throw @ItsMadhurima19 out of the #BiggBoss13 house during this #WeekendKaVaar😰 #Tele… 16 minutes ago

Biggboss_khbri

Bigg Boss Khabri Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli Smacks Vishal Aditya Singh With A Pan; Furious Salman Khan To Throw Her Out This Weeke… https://t.co/HfIJvLu1HC 38 minutes ago

VeblrOfficial

VEBLR #BiggBoss13: Madhurima Tuli attacks Vishal Aditya Singh with frying pan after he throws water on her😳🌊… https://t.co/ii20q7ri5F 38 minutes ago

BMCI_Jatim

BMCI Jatim Bigg Boss 13: Sambhavna Seth takes a jibe at Vishal Aditya Singh after Madhurima Tuli hits him with a pan… https://t.co/vF94Gq24Gs 43 minutes ago

johnstevenindia

John Steven RT @bollywood_life: Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli's mom is devastated as her visit gets cancelled after Madhurima-Vishal’s nasty frying pan… 53 minutes ago

bollywood_life

BollywoodLife Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli's mom is devastated as her visit gets cancelled after Madhurima-Vishal’s nasty frying… https://t.co/rpX1tNtSIC 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.