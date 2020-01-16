Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Need to deal with terrorism like US did after 9/11: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat

DNA Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
CDS General Bipin Rawat on Thursday said that terrorism will continue till the time there are countries that sponsor it.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

‘We stay away from politics’: Gen Bipin Rawat takes charges as India’s 1st CDS [Video]‘We stay away from politics’: Gen Bipin Rawat takes charges as India’s 1st CDS

General Bipin Rawat took charge as India’s first Chief of Defence Staff. He said that the CDS will work for the integration of the three services and will not dictate terms to any.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:06Published

Army chief Bipin Rawat demits office, Gen Mukund Naravane takes charge| OneIndia News [Video]Army chief Bipin Rawat demits office, Gen Mukund Naravane takes charge| OneIndia News

GENERAL MANOJ MUKUND NARAVANE TAKES CHARGE AS ARMY CHIEF, ARMY CHIEF GENERAL BIPIN RAWAT DEMITS OFFICE TODAY, CONG QUESTIONS BIPIN RAWAT'S APPOINTMENT AS CDS, UNION MINISTER SADHVI NIRANJAN JYOTI HITS..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

CDS Gen Bipin Rawat's department of military affairs to have 37 secretaries

The newly-created department of military affairs, which is headed by CDS General Bipin Rawat, will have two joint secretaries, 13 deputy secretaries and 22 under...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •WorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Rolow_Tomasie

Non-intervention @IsraeliPM You've got it covered @netanyahu Iran is your neighbour. You need to learn to deal with each other. W… https://t.co/3d3E6lWJW9 57 minutes ago

AnonymousPatr17

Anonymous Patriot RT @dna: Need to deal with terrorism like US did after 9/11: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat https://t.co/23WEADMIW8 4 hours ago

dna

DNA Need to deal with terrorism like US did after 9/11: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat https://t.co/23WEADMIW8 5 hours ago

IndiaByChoice

Mohammed Nadeem RT @ThePrintIndia: In ThePrint's #PluggedIn today: • Kerala moving the Supreme Court against the CAA dominated headlines everywhere • Ti… 1 day ago

ThePrintIndia

ThePrint In ThePrint's #PluggedIn today: • Kerala moving the Supreme Court against the CAA dominated headlines everywhere… https://t.co/8q3Bv3bd2T 1 day ago

ZeroZero2091572

zero @realDonaldTrump @BorisJohnson Glad he is in support, the nuclear deal only took care of one part and was expiring… https://t.co/lFUOxqpDfM 1 day ago

steveqed123

Steve H. Jones The difference is that our drone strikes kill terrorist, not those fighting terrorism’s rise in their homelands, th… https://t.co/cN3M7DnvV8 2 days ago

mylor6

Myles Mylo Thomas @gmhales Routinely armed? I’ve been routinely armed (Glock) for the last 12 years. In today’s current climate, we n… https://t.co/RbP2E5R0oM 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.