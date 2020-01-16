Global  

Indira Gandhi used to visit underworld don Karim Lala: Sanjay Raut

DNA Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Indira Gandhi used to go and meet Karim Lala. We've seen that underworld, now it's just chillar," Raut said at a function in Mumbai.
News video: Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut makes shocking claim, says Indira Gandhi used to meet Don Karim Lala

Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut makes shocking claim, says Indira Gandhi used to meet Don Karim Lala 02:58

 8 COACHES OF MUMBAI-BHUBANESWAR LOKMANYA TILAK EXPRESS DERAILS, CHINA-BACKED PAK BID TO RAISE KASHMIR AT UNSC FLOPS AGAIN, SHIV SENA'S SANJAY RAUT MAKES SHOCKING CLAIM ON INDIRA GANDHI, DAVINDER SINGH CASE: INCRIMINATING DOCUMENTS FOUND , BJP'S CEC TO MEET ON DELHI POLLS TODAY, J&K: AHEAD MINISTERS'...

Congress hits out at Sanjay Raut, demands to withdraw claim made against Indira Gandhi|Oneindia News [Video]Congress hits out at Sanjay Raut, demands to withdraw claim made against Indira Gandhi|Oneindia News

CONG FUMES OVER SANJAY RAUT'S SHOCKING CLAIM ON INDIRA GANDHI, GENERAL BIPIN RAWAT MAKES ASSERTIVE STATEMENT AGAINST PAKISTAN, CHINA-BACKED PAK BID TO RAISE KASHMIR AT UNSC FLOPS AGAIN, UK: TERROR..

Uddhav Thackeray sworn-in as new Chief Minister of Maharashtra |OneIndia News [Video]Uddhav Thackeray sworn-in as new Chief Minister of Maharashtra |OneIndia News

UDDHAV THACKERAY SWON-IN AS MAHARASHTRA CHIEF MINISTER, MNS CHIEF RAJ THACKERAY ATTENDS UDDHAV THACKERAY'S SWEARING-IN, SONIA GANDHI HITS OUT AT MAHA GOVERNOR BHAGAT SINGH KOSHYARI, POSTERS FEATURING..

Did underworld fund Congress? Devendra Fadnavis on Sanjay Raut's remark over ex-PM

Amid the controversy over Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's claim that late prime minister Indira Gandhi met gangster Karim Lala here, former Maharashtra chief...
Mid-Day

Congress asks Sanjay Raut to withdraw remarks against Indira Gandhi

Congress leaders Milind Deora and Sanjay Nirupam Sanjay Raut to withdraw his ‘ill-informed’ remarks that former prime minister Indira Gandhi met underworld...
Hindu Also reported by •Mid-DayIndian Express

prakashbebingto

Prakash Bebington RT @OpIndia_com: "Met Dawood Ibrahim several times over, Indira Gandhi used to visit Mumbai to meet Karim Lala": Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Ra… 26 minutes ago

rajiv_shastri

Rajiv Shastri He may have taken back his stament but fact remins that Indira Gandhi used to visit Kirim Lala and also Haji Mastha… https://t.co/HjT6MqpPJz 46 minutes ago

akri2000

fairy queen Met Dawood Ibrahim several times over, Indira Gandhi used to visit Mumbai to meet Karim Lala”: Shiv Sena leader San… https://t.co/XJkST74KAJ 1 hour ago

jontychawla

Rajiv Chawla RT @IndianExpress: Sena MP Sanjay Raut claims Indira Gandhi used to visit Mumbai underworld don Karim Lala; Congress' Milind Deora hits bac… 1 hour ago

NewsNationTV

News Nation #VIDEO | Senior Shiv Sena leader @rautsanjay61 claimed that the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi used to come to… https://t.co/PdXR5rhiSN 1 hour ago

ramn858

ram Pandey Sanjay Raut has taken back his statement that Indira Gandhi used to visit Mumbai to meet Karim Lala.But he has enri… https://t.co/dwO06VxOKz 2 hours ago

YamaSpeaks

Yamraj #SanjayRaut has said Indira Gandhi used to visit underworld don #KarimLala . And still no reaction from @INCIndia n… https://t.co/tybGalDfs6 2 hours ago

neerajkatoch1

Neeraj Katoch 🤣🤣🤣 Save time. Download Inshorts, India's highest rated news app, to read news in 60 words. https://t.co/LEVqyBm7NG https://t.co/CZv7VEoQKS 2 hours ago

