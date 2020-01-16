Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

#HappyBirthdayVijaySethupathi: 7 films of the actor that made him the indie star of Tamil cinema

Bollywood Life Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Vijay Sethupathi celebrates his birthday today, January 16th, and on this special day, we look at eight films that made him the Indie-star of Tamil cinema
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

A movie extra and Star Wars mega-fan has celebrated the new blockbuster by unveiling an ultra-realistic working replica of iconi [Video]A movie extra and Star Wars mega-fan has celebrated the new blockbuster by unveiling an ultra-realistic working replica of iconi

A movie extra and Star Wars mega-fan has celebrated the new blockbuster by unveiling an ultra-realistic working replica of iconic droid character R2-D2. Film buff Ricky Butler, 65, has spent the last..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:32Published

John Boyega and his Star Wars co-stars cried on last day of shooting [Video]John Boyega and his Star Wars co-stars cried on last day of shooting

John Boyega and his Star Wars co-stars cried on last day of shooting The 27-year-old actor plays former Stormtrooper Finn who switches sides to join the Resistance in the new trilogy of films in the..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:56Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.