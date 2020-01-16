Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Game of Thrones spin-off show, House of the Dragon, likely to premiere in THIS year

Bollywood Life Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Game of Thrones straight to series spin-off titled House of the Dragon is likely to premiere in 2022. HBO programming chief Casey Bloys was not able to narrow down a more precise premiere date at this stage, though.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Pubgoers have brought a 700-year-old tradition back to life by scrambling and fighting with rival villagers - over a piece of LE [Video]Pubgoers have brought a 700-year-old tradition back to life by scrambling and fighting with rival villagers - over a piece of LE

Pubgoers have brought a 700-year-old tradition back to life by scrambling and fighting with rival villagers - over a piece of LEATHER.The annual event sees a large scrum formed by competing teams who..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:44Published

The Most Popular Google Searches of 2019 [Video]The Most Popular Google Searches of 2019

The Most Popular Google Searches of 2019. From Area 51 raids to Lil Nas X’s "Old Town Road," Google has rounded up its ‘2019 Year In Search.’. Here are 2019’s top 10 Google searches in the..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Game of Thrones' Prequel 'House of the Dragon' Eyes 2022 Debut

HBO President of Programming Casey Bloys reveals that getting the upcoming project, which hails from George R.R. Martin and Ryan Condal, on the air 'will be the...
AceShowbiz Also reported by •Sify

House of the Dragon, HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel, won’t premiere until 2022

House of the Dragon, HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel, won’t premiere until 2022Game of Thrones fans excited for House of the Dragon — the upcoming prequel series HBO announced late last year — should prepare to settle in for a bit of a...
The Verge

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.