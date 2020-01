Mumbai: Sanjay Raut withdraws his remark about Indira Gandhi meeting gangster

Thursday, 16 January 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday withdrew his controversial comments wherein he claimed that former prime minister Indira Gandhi met gangster Karim Lala in Mumbai. "If someone feels my statement hurt Indira Gandhi's image or someone's feelings, I take it back," Raut said.



"In the past, I have taken her (Gandhi's) side...