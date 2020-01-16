Global  

Russian PM candidate plans changes in new govt

Sify Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Moscow, Jan 16 (IANS) Mikhail Mishustin, Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposed Prime Ministerial candidate, has said that some changes were planned in the new government, an official said on Thursday.
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Putin consolidates power: Russian govt resigns to set off constitutional changes | OneIndia News

Putin consolidates power: Russian govt resigns to set off constitutional changes | OneIndia News 01:18

 In a shocking move, Russian President Vladimir Putin has set off changes that are designed to clear the way for him to extend his 20-year presidential rule and also give him sweeping powers. On Wednesday night, the Russian govt resigned so that Putin can carry out constitutional changes that shifts...

