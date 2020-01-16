Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Nitish Kumar to lead NDA in upcoming Bihar polls: Amit Shah

IndiaTimes Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
He also sought to dispel "rumours" of discord within the NDA in the state, asserting that assembly polls in Bihar will be contested under the leadership of chief minister Nitish Kumar. Addressing a pro-CAA rally of the saffron party in this north Bihar district, Shah slammed the opposition for misleading minorities about the Act and engineering violence that had erupted in the aftermath.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Sonia Gandhi: Modi-Shah govt stands exposed for inability to govern |Oneindia News

Sonia Gandhi: Modi-Shah govt stands exposed for inability to govern |Oneindia News 04:13

 Many oppn parties stay away from Congress meet, Sonia Gandhi slams Modi-Shah govt, Nitish Kumar expresses reservations on CAA, Nitish asserts NRC not needed in Bihar, JNU V-C appeals to students to enroll for winter semester, Greta Thunberg takes on Adani and more news

Recent related videos from verified sources

Nationwide NRC not needed, says Bihar CM Nitish amid Opposition protests [Video]Nationwide NRC not needed, says Bihar CM Nitish amid Opposition protests

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar commented on the possibility of a pan-India NRC. Nitish Kumar said that a nationwide NRC was not needed. Kumar cited the statement of PM Modi regarding NRC to counter opposition.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:07Published

Bihar Vidhan Sabha polls RJD JDU poster war continues [Video]Bihar Vidhan Sabha polls RJD JDU poster war continues

Bihar Vidhan Sabha polls RJD JDU poster war continues

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

No question of NRC implementation in Bihar, open for debate on Citizenship Amendment Act, says Nitish Kumar

Notably, Nitish is the first Chief Minister from the NDA camp to have publicly shunned chances of the implementation of NRC in his state. 
Zee News Also reported by •DNAIndiaTimes

Nationwide NRC needless, has no justification: Nitish Kumar

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday ruled out the implementation of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state. Nitish Kumar while addressing the...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •DNA

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dpiihisar

DPIIHISAR Nitish Kumar to lead NDA in upcoming Bihar polls: Amit Shah https://t.co/28KFzrj1Mp via @timesofindia 16 minutes ago

MIKhan29503357

MIKhanMewati Nitish Kumar to lead NDA in upcoming Bihar polls: Amit Shah https://t.co/wlWITGR7vH Download the TOI app now: https://t.co/RNh4hOVhnB 30 minutes ago

YVaghadia

yogesh vaghadia Nitish Kumar to lead NDA in upcoming Bihar polls: Amit Shah https://t.co/24BjPf3P90 via @timesofindia 50 minutes ago

vinod904

vinod kumarTOI Nitish Kumar to lead NDA in upcoming Bihar polls: Amit Shah https://t.co/8Bkh9cIuPY Download the TOI app now: https://t.co/RdNwTDktsR 1 hour ago

HARENDRAOJHA10

HARENDRA OJHA RT @timesofindia: Nitish Kumar to lead NDA in upcoming Bihar polls: Amit Shah https://t.co/gjrHmU9rsD https://t.co/XMFAZBTkmZ 1 hour ago

shettysubodh

Subodh Shetty Nitish Kumar to lead NDA in upcoming Bihar polls: Amit Shah https://t.co/U10PAdzRMo Download the TOI app now: https://t.co/RD07wV9ws6 2 hours ago

timesofindia

Times of India Nitish Kumar to lead NDA in upcoming Bihar polls: Amit Shah https://t.co/gjrHmU9rsD https://t.co/XMFAZBTkmZ 2 hours ago

Sushant30623581

Sushanta Nitish Kumar to lead NDA in upcoming Bihar polls: Amit Shah https://t.co/CLfsq5Wb2l via @timesofindia 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.