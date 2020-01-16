Nitish Kumar to lead NDA in upcoming Bihar polls: Amit Shah
Thursday, 16 January 2020 () He also sought to dispel "rumours" of discord within the NDA in the state, asserting that assembly polls in Bihar will be contested under the leadership of chief minister Nitish Kumar. Addressing a pro-CAA rally of the saffron party in this north Bihar district, Shah slammed the opposition for misleading minorities about the Act and engineering violence that had erupted in the aftermath.
Many oppn parties stay away from Congress meet, Sonia Gandhi slams Modi-Shah govt, Nitish Kumar expresses reservations on CAA, Nitish asserts NRC not needed in Bihar, JNU V-C appeals to students to enroll for winter semester, Greta Thunberg takes on Adani and more news