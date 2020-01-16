Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

China once again rakes up Kashmir in UNSC; gets 'stinging' response

Sify Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 16 (ANI): China yet again managed to hold an informal closed-door consultation on Kashmir in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in New York earlier on Wednesday, almost five months after India revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 in August.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

France, others likely to block China's fresh bid to raise Kashmir at UNSC

China has made a fresh pitch to raise the Kashmir issue in a closed-door meeting of the UN Security Council in New York on Wednesday. However, the attempt is...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Hindu

China draws blank at UNSC consultation on Kashmir

United Nations, Jan 16 (IANS) China drew a blank at the Security Council consultation at which it raised the Kashmir issue, according to diplomats.
Sify


Tweets about this

Suryaevani

Twamevaaham.... RT @ani_digital: China once again rakes up Kashmir in UNSC; gets 'stinging' response Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/RLdofnHofg https://t.c… 13 minutes ago

journo_abheet

Abheet RT @NewsMobileIndia: China once again rakes up #Kashmir in #UNSC, India says outcome of consultations on expected lines @AkbaruddinIndia @… 2 hours ago

epiloguepress

Epilogue News Network China once again rakes up Kashmir in UNSC; gets ‘stinging’ response https://t.co/R1YmFB2RN5 https://t.co/2n7lVDUCA9 6 hours ago

MizzimaNews

Mizzima News #China once again rakes up #Kashmir in #UNSC; gets 'stinging' response https://t.co/rIC5RVSzWW https://t.co/0DDgj17yMu 7 hours ago

saksena_amit

अमित सक्सेना @ImranKhanPTI One more moral victory in #UNSC . Since #ImranKhan has taken over rupee shot from 118 to Pak Rs 154 .… https://t.co/iBj3Y80viY 8 hours ago

NewsMobileIndia

NewsMobile China once again rakes up #Kashmir in #UNSC, India says outcome of consultations on expected lines… https://t.co/igg4uZWp0Z 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.