Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Trending Entertainment News Today: Shershaah First Look, Malang title track, Kangana Ranaut kicks Jassie Gill

Bollywood Life Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
From the first-look poster of birthday boy Sidharth Malhotra's next film, Malang's sensuous title track and Kangana Ranaut kicking Jassie Gill to a lovely throwback picture and Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock losing his father some big names from both Bollywood and Hollywood grabbed headlines to make it to the trending entertainment news today
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: First Look: Audi Q8 SUV enters the ultra premium segment in India

First Look: Audi Q8 SUV enters the ultra premium segment in India 03:17

 The Q8 has been an eagerly awaited SUV in India for quite some time now and its launch marks Audi's foray into uber luxury SUV segment in the country. Here is the first look at the newest offering from Audi.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Alia Bhatt shares intriguing first look as Gangubai Kathiawadi [Video]Alia Bhatt shares intriguing first look as Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt shares intriguing first look as Gangubai Kathiawadi

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:16Published

Ronan Farrow, HBO Team Up for Documentary Investigating Threats Against Journalists | THR News [Video]Ronan Farrow, HBO Team Up for Documentary Investigating Threats Against Journalists | THR News

The project is the first to go into production under a multi-film deal the 'Catch and Kill' author signed with the premium cable outlet in 2018.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Get trippy with Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani in 'Malang' title track

Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani's passionate love story in Malang title track is sure to pull you like a magnet
DNA Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Malang title track sees Aditya and Disha's amazing chemistry

New Delhi [India], Jan 16 (ANI): After creating an immense buzz with the trailer of the forthcoming movie 'Malang', the makers of the film on Thursday dropped...
Sify Also reported by •Mid-Day

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.