PM Modi hails agreement to permanently settle Bru-Reang refugees in Tripura Thursday, 16 January 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Vjais111 (KaTtArDeShBhAkT🇮🇳) RT @TOIIndiaNews: PM Modi hails agreement to permanently settle Bru-Reang refugees in Tripura https://t.co/AAjIV2XjcP 7 minutes ago TOI India PM Modi hails agreement to permanently settle Bru-Reang refugees in Tripura https://t.co/AAjIV2XjcP 20 minutes ago