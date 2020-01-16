Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Delhi: Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad released from Tihar Jail

IndiaTimes Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad, who was arrested in connection with the violence during an anti-CAA protest in Old Delhi's Daryaganj, was released from Tihar Jail on Thursday night, officials said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: CAA protests: Chandrashekhar Azad gets bail; barred from holding protests

CAA protests: Chandrashekhar Azad gets bail; barred from holding protests 01:35

 Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad will walk out of Tihar jail 25 days after his arrest on charges of inciting a mob but he can’t stay in the national capital or hold any protests.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Chandrashekhar bail plea hearing: Judge says protests are a constitutional right| OneIndia News [Video]Chandrashekhar bail plea hearing: Judge says protests are a constitutional right| OneIndia News

Coming down heavily on the Delhi Police, Tis Hazari court additional sessions judge Kamini Lau said that protesting is a constitutional right and that no one was violating any laws by demonstrating...

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:35Published

Nirbhaya convicts' curative plea dismissed, rapists to hang| OneIndia News [Video]Nirbhaya convicts' curative plea dismissed, rapists to hang| OneIndia News

SC dismisses curative plea of Nirbhaya convicts, Court lashes Delhi police for arresting Bhim Army chief over CAA protest, Delhi Police to send notices to 34 people in JNU violence case, NHRC records..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad granted bail by Delhi court

Ordering Chandra Shekhar Aazad to not stay in Delhi for next four weeks due to impending assembly elections, judge Kamini Lau said, "I want no interference in...
DNA

Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad gets conditional bail, not allowed in Delhi for 4 weeks

Ordering Chandra Shekhar Aazad to not stay in Delhi for next four weeks due to impending assembly elections, judge Kamini Lau said, "I want no interference in...
DNA


Tweets about this

Azher007Azher

Mohammed Azher RT @ANI: Delhi: Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad released from Tihar Jail. A Delhi Court had granted him bail yesterday, ordering him to… 1 minute ago

NewsNationTV

News Nation Bhim Army Chief #ChandrashekharAzad Released From Tihar Jail https://t.co/CLvTVgJioY 2 minutes ago

jaibhimji

satpal RT @ManuSinghMeena7: Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad released from Tihar Jail. A Delhi Court had granted him bail yesterday, ordering h… 3 minutes ago

AbuBakr31299859

Abu Bakr RT @TheQuint: Bhim Army Chief #ChandrashekharAzad released from Delhi’s Tihar Jail, a day after a Delhi court granted him bail. Catch mor… 4 minutes ago

Aniya_A

Aishath Aniya RT @IndiaToday: On Wednesday, a Delhi court had granted bail to Azad, who was accused of inciting people during the anti-CAA protest at Jam… 7 minutes ago

Sumit_Sangwan18

Sumit Sangwan RT @ANI: Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad after being released from Tihar Jail, Delhi: Tomorrow I will visit Jama Masjid at 1 pm. Later,… 10 minutes ago

anushvaid1

anush vaid RT @IndianExpress: Bhim Army chief #ChandrasekharAzad , who was arrested in connection with violence during an anti-CAA protest in Old Delh… 11 minutes ago

LuqmanA28312761

Luqman Ahmad RT @JameiDanish: Welcome Back 💐💐💐 Chandrashekar Azad (Rawan) #JustIn | Delhi court grants bail to Bhim Army chief #Chandrashekhar Azad in… 13 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.