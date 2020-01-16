Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Isolate Pak to counter terror, says CDS Rawat

IndiaTimes Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Listing diplomatic isolation of Pakistan and keeping it under pressure of blacklisting by FATF as measures to tackle Pak-based terror, Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat on Thursday called for strong and concerted global action against states sponsoring terrorism. ​
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

2611 Attacks Protest rally organised in Washington against Pak sponsored terror [Video]2611 Attacks Protest rally organised in Washington against Pak sponsored terror

2611 Attacks Protest rally organised in Washington against Pak sponsored terror

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:35Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Indianfanboi

FanOfIndia! RT @TOIIndiaNews: Isolate Pak to counter terror, says CDS Rawat https://t.co/hd6ffnutt0 49 minutes ago

TOIIndiaNews

TOI India Isolate Pak to counter terror, says CDS Rawat https://t.co/hd6ffnutt0 52 minutes ago

Shalini_Yoga_

Shalini Asha Bhaloo (Janaki) 🇨🇦🇮🇳🇺🇸🇯🇵🇮🇱 Isolate Pak to counter terror, says CDS Rawat https://t.co/Hlli3IakSw Download the TOI app now: https://t.co/LaMC8o9isY 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.