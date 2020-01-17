Global  

India's telecommunication satellite GSAT30 successfully launched from French Guiana

Friday, 17 January 2020
Bengaluru [India], Jan 17 (ANI): India's telecommunication satellite, GSAT30 was successfully launched from onboard Ariane-5 flight at the Kourou launch base in French Guiana in the early hours of Friday.
News video: Colorado-built Lockheed Martin satellite going to French Guiana

India to launch communication satellite to cover Gulf, Asian Countries and Australia

India to launch communication satellite to cover Gulf, Asian Countries and AustraliaNew Delhi (Sputnik) Jan 14, 2020 With increasing demand to provide satellite bandwidth for television, telecommunication and broadcasting services, India's...
Space Daily

Arianespace to launch ESA Euclid satellite's for dark energy exploration

Arianespace to launch ESA Euclid satellite's for dark energy explorationEvry, France (SPX) Jan 08, 2020 Arianespace and the European Space Agency (ESA) has announced the signature of a launch services contract for the Euclid...
Space Daily

