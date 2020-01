Jalees Ansari, a doctor by profession and convict in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case who was out on parole, has gone missing from his home in Mumbai. According to reports, Jalees Ansari, who is also known as “Dr Bomb” for his alleged expertise in bomb-making, was staying at his Mumbai residence after being released on 21-day parole.

Recent related news from verified sources Blast convict Jalees Ansari goes missing on furlough Bomb maker Jalees Ansari, convicted for his role in the Jaipur serial blasts, and Ajmer and Malegaon blasts, was reported missing by his family on Thu

