Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Heavy rain brings relief to bushfire-hit Aus communities

Sify Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Sydney, Jan 17 (IANS) Wide-spread thunderstorm systems moving across Australia's east coast are set to bring some much-needed relief to firefighting efforts on Friday, with even more rain predicted over the weekend.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Australia sees rainfall bring relief from scorching temperatures

Australia sees rainfall bring relief from scorching temperatures 00:36

 Heavy rainfall brings relief to eastern Australia after record temperatures and huge wildfires. The fire danger has been diminished by rain this week in several areas. The first green buds of regrowth have already emerged in some blackened forests following rain.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Rain And Hail Pelt Burning Australian States [Video]Rain And Hail Pelt Burning Australian States

Severe thunderstorms are drenching some regions of Australia suffering from wildfires. According to CNN, the powerful storms are pelting the area with heavy rain and large hail. The storms could..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Relief workers search through flooded homes in southern Thailand after heavy rains [Video]Relief workers search through flooded homes in southern Thailand after heavy rains

Relief workers today (December 19) search through villages hit by severe floods after heavy rain in southern Thailand. The area was submerged in 4ft deep water by Wednesday (December 17) after it..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:24Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.